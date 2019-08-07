Fire forces Chesterfield family of 3 out of home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of three has been forced out of the home following an overnight fire.

It happened on Juanoak Drive in Chesterfield County.

Fire officials tell 8News the blaze started after 11:30 p.m. from a dryer, and quickly spread throughout the home. There was no structural damage to the house.

The family was inside the home when the fire started but was able to get out safely. No one was injured battling the fire.

At this time, it’s unclear if the Red Cross is assisting the family.