CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of five adults, three children and one dog was displaced by a large fire that destroyed their home on Saturday.

At 5 p.m. on Sept. 3, units were called to the 5200 block of Pineland Court in Chesterfield for a reported structure fire.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story house when they arrived on scene at around 5:05 p.m. Firemen battled the flames from the house’s interior and brought the blaze under control at 5:31 p.m., Fire Capt. Carl Chandler said.

The displaced family of 8 and their dog are being assisted by the Red Cross. According to Capt. Chandler, a guinea pig perished in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

