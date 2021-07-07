Fire severely damages Chesterfield County home, displaces family of nine

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family of nine is without a home after a fire tore through their house, severely damaging the top floor, attic and roof. A firefighter helping put out the blaze was injured and is seeking medical treatment.

Multiple family members were at home when the fire broke out but they made it out safely before crews arrived.

According to the Chesterfield County Fire Department, crews were called to Brandy Oaks Way just before 6 p.m. for a house fire.

When firefighters made it to the scene they found that fire from the second floor had broken through the roof. There were flames on the second flood and in the attic. It took around 40 minutes for firefighters to control the blaze.

Additional responders were called to scene to help as firefighters dealt with the heat and humidity. One firefighter suffered a leg injury while fighting the fire and is seeking medical treatment.

The fire marshal has determined the fire was accidental and appeared to start outside of the home. The house was severely damaged.