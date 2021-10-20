Fire shocks Chesterfield family, man tries to salvage Dallas Cowboys memorabilia from ‘man cave’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County family of three is having to start all over after a fire destroyed their belongings earlier this week.

In the back of the Winfield family home, you’ll find a pile of damaged Dallas Cowboys memorabilia, furniture and even a squashed television.

This pile was just a portion of the debris firefighters pulled from the home on Monday.

Around 7 a.m. that morning, Chesterfield County resident Orlando Winfield came home from a long night at work, showered and took a nap.

“My fiancé woke me up at like 12, telling me to get up, the house is on fire,” Winfield said.

Winfield had been living with his fiancé Alecia Brooks at their home with her daughter.









During the height of the pandemic, more people were staying inside, including Winfield who built a spot for himself in the basement filled with Cowboys items.

“Through my mind I was like, I need to save the house,” Winfield said. “Especially the man cave.”

After realizing the fire was in the basement, he ran down to try to salvage whatever he could.



“All I saw were flames and it was like two feet away from me and the smoke just got me and made my eyes watery. I couldn’t see,” Winfield said.

According to the family, Winfield went out to the front of the home to grab the water hose and started spraying. He even fell while gasping for air.

Ultimately, his fiancé Alecia screamed.

“She kept yelling at me. Get out the house. Get out the house,” Winfield said.

Although their belongings are gone, they’re thankful to be alive.

“I just thank god that we’re still living and that’s the best thing because you can replace this. You can’t get another life,” Winfield said.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to Brooks, the fire department told them the fire most likely started due to an electrical issue.

In the meantime, the two have been staying at various hotels. Brooks’ daughter has been staying with her grandmother. If you would like to help the family, you can email Brooks at ajbrooks37@gmail.com