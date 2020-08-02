Fire under control after lightning strikes home in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire crews had to put out a house fire on Sunday evening after lighting struck a home.

Crews responded to the 14000 block of Charters Bluff Trail and said the call came in just after 5 p.m.

Once on scene, crews were able to quickly control the fire — but there was still some damage to the third floor and roofing.

There were no injuries reported.

