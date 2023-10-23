CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS are investigating a two-alarm apartment fire that displaced 48 people Sunday night.

At 11:07 p.m. on Oct. 22, fire crews from Chesterfield County responded to the Colonial Village at Waterford apartment complex on Pavilion Place for reports of a fire. Once on scene, crews found a fire coming from a three-story apartment building.

Courtsey of Chesterfield Fire & EMS

Courtesy of Lindsey West

Courtesy of Lindsey West

Courtesy of Lindsey West

Courtesy of Tyler Hall

Courtesy of Tyler Hall

The fire was marked under control at 12:29 a.m. on Monday.

Four people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. A total of 12 apartments were damaged as a result of the fire, leaving 48 residents without a home.

Residents are receiving assistance from the Red Cross and property management.

An investigation remains ongoing. Chesterfield fire crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning to monitor the site.

This isn’t the first serious fire to have occurred at Colonial Village at Waterford in recent memory. In 2021, two other fires at the same complex resulted in the displacement of 36 people.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.