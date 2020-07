CHESTERFIELD,Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a house fire Friday morning.

The house fire was located in the 8500 block of Hann Road. Chesterfield Fire Chief Mueller told 8News there was a small fire in between the floors and walls. The homeowner called in the fire at 11:50 a.m. and by 12:30 the fire was marked under control.

No injuries have been reported. Fire marshals are responding to investigate the cause of the fire.

