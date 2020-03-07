1  of  3
Breaking News
Firefighters respond to Chesterfield County crash Virginia lawmakers approve redistricting measure “Public health disaster” – Austin cancels SXSW due to coronavirus fears

Firefighters respond to Chesterfield County crash

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield firefighters have responded to a crash on Friday in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Gettings Lane.

Details are limited at this time, however a photo taken by 8News at the scene shows a damaged SUV.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events