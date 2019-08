CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Chesterfield on Thursday evening. Few details have been provided but a Chesterfield Fire spokesman told 8News there is a working fire in the 1700 block of Woodyshade Circle.

Chesterfield Fire Lt. Jason Elmore tweeted that heavy fire was seen on arrival:

Working Incident 1738 Woodyshade Cir. House fire – Heavy fire showing on arrival — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) August 1, 2019

