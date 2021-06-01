Fireworks show returns for annual celebration at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Don’t miss the fireworks at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds this year!

The county’s annual Fourth of July celebration will be held on Sunday, July 4 starting at 5 p.m. The free event features live entertainment by The Deloreans and several food options.

Organizers said the crowd capacity will reflect Governor Ralph Northam’s orders. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The fireworks show will start when it gets dark.

No glass, alcohol, fireworks, pets, tents, or canopies are allowed. If you are bringing bags and coolers expect them to be searched.

For more information, including event updates and where to find parking, click here.