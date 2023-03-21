CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The first baby born at Johnston-Willis Hospital in north Chesterfield has given birth at the same hospital as a new mother 29 years later.

At 6:01 p.m. on July 2, 1993, Victoria Matthews became the first baby delivered at HCA Johnston-Willis Hospital, an event that was commemorated by a plaque in the hospital’s labor & delivery department.

29 years later, Matthews has given birth to a baby of her own, Emma Matthews, in the same hospital.

“I’m doing the work this time around at the hospital … it’s a little bit different,” said Matthews. “It’s been a great experience so far. I’d say 12/10 for bedside manner.”

Matthews got married in April of 2022 and moved back to the Richmond area from Washington, D.C. in August of 2022.