First Lady Pam Northam on hand for early learning academy ribbon cutting in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia First Lady Pam Northam was a special guest Friday morning at a ribbon cutting for the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy.

The academy is a pre-kindergarten center in the former Harrowgate Elementary School and will serve students from 12 elementary schools across the county.

Chesterfield County leaders and school administrators were also on hand.

“We are so proud and so grateful to all the folks here in Chesterfield who had the courage, the vision and persistence to make this dream a reality,” Northam said.

The new academy will serve more than 400 students when it opens in August.