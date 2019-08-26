First large-scale ‘superstreet’ coming to Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will break ground on the state’s first ‘superstreet’ project next month in Chester.

The project on Route 10, which would widen the road from four lanes to eight over a two-mile stretch, is called a ‘superstreet’ and will cost roughly $54 million.

The goal of a ‘superstreet’ is to improve commutes and reduce the number of crashes. Money for the ‘superstreet’ will come from the state and county along with dollars from the federal government.

A local Chester family said they drive on the road many times a day to get their children to school.

“Driven that road many many times, a couple of times a day dropping them off to and from pre-school, ” Kat Oros said. “It does get pretty heavy traffic certain times of day.”

Instead of coming out of a side street and driving straight or making a left turn, crossing several lanes of traffic, drivers would turn right and then make a u-turn with the help of a traffic signal.

“I have two boys that are eventually going to be drivers,” Oros said. “I think any safety precaution that can be put in place to keep.”

Several superstreet intersections like one at Woolridge Road and Midlothian Turnpike are also on the county’s agenda. The intersection is expected to cost $13 million in state funds and construction is to start in 2024.