CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County has begun finding money for a proposed extension of Powhite Parkway that’s been in the works for years, but estimated cost totals show there’s a long way left to go.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on May 26, the county endorsed two measures designed to move the project forward.

The project is currently split into two phases: Phase I, which stretches from the parkway’s current terminus at Old Hundred Road to Woolridge Road, and Phase II, which will complete the project between Woolridge and Hull Street Roads.

The County is hoping to fund Phase I in part with funds from the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RRTPO), run by PlanRVA.

A county document outlining future transportation improvements shows that the county will seek $58 million from the RRTPO out of an estimated $170 million total cost. That application process will open this Fall, and require the county to present their case to the organization’s board for funding.

Additionally, the Board of Supervisors voted to immediately set aside $8 million in county funds to start planning Phase II.

“The full $8 million will be funded by appropriating prior year Powhite interest payments received

from VDOT and reserved for future transportation improvements,” the agenda item reads.

The largest portion of the Powhite extension will run through the Upper Magnolia Green ‘mega-site,’ in which approximately 80% of the extension’s length has been set aside, while 20% still has to acquired by the county.