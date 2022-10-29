CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — First responders and members of local multicultural communities joined together on Saturday for Chesterfield County’s “First Responders Cultural Festival: Uniting for a Goal” soccer tournament.

The main focus of the day was the soccer tournament held at River City Sports Complex, but attendees also got to enjoy food trucks, a kids’ zone and first responder information booths.

The Community Cup is a regional partnership between Chesterfield and Henrico counties, the City of Richmond and the Virginia State Police.

The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 1, but was pushed back due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.