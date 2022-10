CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police and fire crews are on scene of a fire on Midlothian turnpike, which began Saturday morning.

Fire crews reported to the 13000 block of Midlothian turnpike in Chesterfield County at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, for a structure fire.

First responders are being assisted by the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police are asking people to avoid this area if possible.

Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.