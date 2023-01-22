CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Frank B. Lotts Conference Center in Chesterfield hosted a historic changing of command on Saturday.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Brigadier General Patricia R. Wallace took over as the first female commander of the 80th Training Command, which is based in North Chesterfield. Instructors at the Training Command train recruits and civilians all over the country.

Wallace’s official Assumption of Command Ceremony took place on Saturday, Jan. 21. The ceremony included the assumption of command, posting of the colors and ceremonial music performed by the 380th Army Band.

A native of Indianapolis, Wallace earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice and Masters degree in public administration from Indiana university in Bloomington. She is an Army Reserve Officer who was first commissioned in 1990.

Wallace took over for Brigadier General Steven D. Hayden, who now serves as Deputy Commanding General for the unit.

