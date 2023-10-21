CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County will open five in-person early voting locations at libraries beginning on Monday.

Beginning on Monday, Oct. 23, the following locations will host early voting:

North Courthouse Road Library — located at 325 Courthouse Road in North Chesterfield

— located at 325 Courthouse Road in North Chesterfield LaPrade Library — located at 9000 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield

— located at 9000 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield Meadowdale Library — located at 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard in North Chesterfield

— located at 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard in North Chesterfield Ettrick-Matoaca Library — located at 4501 River Road in South Chesterfield

— located at 4501 River Road in South Chesterfield Clover Hill Library — located at 6701 Deer Run Drive in Midlothian

Each early voting, in-person library satellite site is open:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 4.

In addition to the above libraries, voters can continue to vote early, in-person at the General Registrar’s Office, located at 9949 Lori Road in Chesterfield during the following time periods:

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 4.

All in-person, early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Chesterfield County.

Once voters arrive at an early voting location, they must provide their name and address and show an acceptable form of ID. To view a complete list of acceptable IDs, voters can visit the Department of Election’s website.

As an alternative to voting in-person, voters also have the option to drop off their completed absentee by-mail ballots at all early voting satellite locations while the polls are open. Completed absentee ballots are also accepted at the General Registrar’s Office on election day, Nov. 7.

Curbside voting will be available during the early voting period for voters of 65 years of age or older and for those with a disability.

For more information about the General Election in Chesterfield County, visit Chesterfield County’s website.