CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five people were displaced after a Chesterfield house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Chesterfield Fire Department said the fire began on the exterior of the building and spread to the attic due to a faulty chimney. The fire department was called to put out the blaze around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Five people were displaced after a Chesterfield house fire early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

The home, located at the 10100 block of Brandywine Avenue, was unable to be immediately reinhabited after the fire. Fire officials say there were no injuries, and the five people displaced will stay with family.