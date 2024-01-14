CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five people are displaced after a large fire blazes through a home in Chesterfield.

On Saturday, Jan. 13 at around 10 p.m., fire and EMS crews were called to the 13400 block of Pharlap Turn for a report of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they saw a large fire on the deck of a house spreading into the building.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responding to a reported house fire on the 13400 block of Pharlap Turn at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. (Photo: Mark Morales, 8News)

(Photo: Mark Morales, 8News)

According to Fire and EMS crews, five people living in the home were able to get out safely and the fire was marked under control within 40 minutes. The cause of the fire was said to be accidental.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for more updates.