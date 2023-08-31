CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews in Chesterfield County battled a fire that engulfed a house Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to a report of a house fire on the 3600 block of Hamlin Creek Parkway, near the intersection of Route 288 and Chester Road, just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

According to crews at the scene, fire trucks were leaving another call nearby and were able to respond quickly. The fire, which was coming out of the roof of the two-story home, was contained in about 20 minutes by the responding crews.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.