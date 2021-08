CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy rain in the Richmond-area on Saturday has led to flooding on Starview Lane in Chesterfield, prompting authorities to close the road.

Water has also built up at the entrance of the nearby Cloverleaf Lake Townhouse Apartments, photos taken by 8News show.

Water has also built up at the entrance of the nearby Cloverleaf Lake Townhouse Apartments (Photo: 8News’s Samuel Hooper)

