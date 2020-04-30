Flour spills off I-95 after crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State authorities are investigating a crash Thursday involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate-95 that sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and caused flour to spill off of the interstate.
According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer hauling pharmaceuticals was going south in the left lane of I-95 near mile marker 53 in Chesterfield County when the driver tried to veer into the right lane of travel. The tractor-trailer then side swiped another tractor-trailer, which was hauling flour.
The collision led to both tractor-trailers losing control and hitting the guardrail and running off the interstate, police said. The tractor-trailer carrying flour overturned, prompting the flour inside to spill outside of the trailer.
The woman driving the tractor-trailer hauling flour was taken for treatment of minor injuries and the man driving the other tractor-trailer, along with a female passenger, were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
