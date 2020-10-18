Former Charles City County Sheriff, current Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy suddenly passes away

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two local sheriff’s offices are mourning the unexpected passing of one of their own. Javier Smith served as the Charles City County Sheriff for eight years and more recently served as a Sheriff’s deputy in Chesterfield County.

According to a Facebook post from Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard, Smith’s death on Saturday night was not expected. Leonard says Smith was a Circuit Court “staple.” Leonard asks that community members pray for Smith’s wife and children.

The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office also made a post in remembrance of Smith and his time with their office.