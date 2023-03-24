CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A former Chesterfield dance teacher faces multiple felony sexual abuse charges involving a minor.

Katherine Martyak has been charged with seven felony counts of indecent liberties with children, according to Chesterfield County Circuit Court documents.

Carrie Hughes, the owner of Chesterfield Dance Center in Midlothian, confirmed to 8News that Martyak was employed as an instructor at the time of the alleged offenses. Hughes also stated that Martyak, who had been part of the studio’s staff since August 2010, was immediately removed in October 2022 after the victim came forward to Hughes.

Hughes did not provide further details about Martyak’s alleged crimes to protect not only the victim but other students at the studio.

Hughes also issued the following statement regarding Martyak’s charges:

This incident does not represent Chesterfield Dance Center’s core values nor our commitment to providing a safe place for children. At CDC, we are committed to a culture of professionalism, transparency, and integrity, while upholding our dedication to providing excellence in dance training. Moving forward, we will work tirelessly to see that this incident does not define our studio, and that no other child has to suffer abuse at the hands of a trusted adult. The remaining faculty are committed to helping us all get through this to ensure that the studio can continue as a safe place. We take seriously the trust that you have placed in our work to provide a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment, and are already working with faculty and staff to make sure we live up to that commitment. Carrie Hughes, owner of Chesterfield Dance Center

Martyak was set to be in Chesterfield Circuit Court on Monday, March 20 but failed to appear, according to court documents.