CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Chesterfield high school teacher has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a teenage student while in a custodial relationship.

Yves G. Denton, 42, was a teacher at Thomas Dale High School at the time of the assault, which occurred off school property in December 2021, according to Chesterfield County Police. Police said the victim, a 17-year-old female student, had previously been one of Denton’s students but was not his student at the time of the assault.

The assault was reported to the police in February 2022, and after an extensive eight-month investigation, Denton was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 4. He has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and assault.

Denton was released from the Chesterfield County Jail on an unsecured bond following a court appearance. Police are continuing an investigation into the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.