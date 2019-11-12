Former Chesterfield teacher charged for failing to report ‘inappropriate text messaging’ at camp

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a former Chesterfield schools employee last Thursday for failing to report suspected abuse or neglect of a child in June.

The principal of Clover Hill High School told authorities on July 16, 2019, about a student who reported “inappropriate text messages.” An investigation found that the director of a camp hosted by the high school, Sandra M. Thomas, did not make the appropriate, required notifications of the incident, police said Tuesday.

Thomas, a former teacher for the county, is the second person arrested for not properly reporting the violation, according to police. She was arrested on Nov. 7 and released.

An ongoing investigation is underway.

