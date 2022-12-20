CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Police officer has been convicted after reportedly assaulting a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputy in July.

According to the Online Virginia Judiciary Database, Shwarlyn E. Arriola was found guilty of the following charges in Chesterfield General District Court on Monday, Dec. 19:

One felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer

One misdemeanor count of obstruction and resisting arrest

Arriola has been sentenced to one year for each charge with all of that time suspended.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the charges stemmed from a July 2 incident. Officers had responded to the 6600 block of Ironbridge Parkways at approximately 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting at a party where more than 100 people were reportedly in attendance.

A Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputy was reportedly providing security at the party and went to investigate the shooting prior to the arrival of reinforcements, authorities said. The deputy reportedly confronted a person with a handgun and fired their weapon. The armed individual was hit, and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details about why Arriola was on the scene have not been publicly released. RPD has confirmed that Arriola was not on duty at the time of the incident.

“The sheriff’s department, they get hired to do off-duty security, and that’s nothing unusual,” retired police chief and current security consultant Michael Jones told 8News in July. “Now, as to why the Richmond police officer went out there off-duty and got into an altercation, assault a police officer, that’s a very big mystery.”