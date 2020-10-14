Four dead, more than 80 infected after COVID-19 outbreak at Chesterfield retirement community

hesterfield County’s Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel confirms to 8News more than 80 people have tested positive at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel confirms to 8News more than 80 people have tested positive at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge.

Four people have died and the current case count includes 55 residents and 26 staff.

According to Dr. Samuel, Tyler’s Retreat, located at 12001 Ironbridge Road, has been coordinating with the Chesterfield Health district to address an outbreak of COVID-19 in that facility.

“The facility has adopted appropriate mitigation and control efforts, including regular testing and isolation and quarantine procedures,” Dr. Samuel wrote in an e-mail to 8News about the outbreak.

The Director of Tyler’s Retreat, Vic Pope, said in a statement: “The facility acts in the best interest of its residents to promote their health, safety, and welfare. We continue to work closely with the Department of Health and follow all local, state and federal reporting guidelines and regulations. We have routinely updated all residents and responsible parties regarding their condition and care. Due to HIPAA regulations, we cannot comment on any personal health information.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.