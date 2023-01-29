CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four juveniles have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Chesterfield County.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers responded to Chippenham Hospital at the request of the Richmond Police Department after 16-year-old Tyce J. Lewis was admitted with a gunshot wound. Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police determined that the shooting took place at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road in Chesterfield. Four juveniles have been arrested and charged with robbery, using a firearm while committing a felony and second-degree murder in connection to Lewis’ death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.