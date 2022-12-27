CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people are in the hospital with injuries on Tuesday evening after a car ran off Route 150 and crashed into a cement barrier.

At 4:37 p.m. on Dec. 27, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virginia Route 150 near Dalebrook Drive. According to police, a Hyundai sedan ran off the road and hit the cement wall.

The driver and three passengers have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 8News for updates.