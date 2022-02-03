Four people without a home after fire on Wilmoth Drive in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Four people have been left without a home after a fire destroyed their house in the 6600 block of Wilmoth Drive in Chesterfield County.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, dispatch received a call just after 3:15 p.m. Thursday for smoke coming from the roof of a house. Fire crews got water on the fire at around 4:06 p.m. and it was considered under control at 4:12 p.m.

All occupants of the house had evacuated by the time Chesterfield Fire arrived and no one was injured.

Four people living in the house have been displaced by the fire. According to Chesterfield Fire, they’re getting help from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is being investigated.