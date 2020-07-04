Fourth of July festivities bring a chance to ‘enjoy the summer’ amid COVID-19 concerns

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fourth of July unlike many others before it — this year people are celebrating while taking proper precautions against the further spread of COVID-19.

People are spending the holiday in smaller groups than normal while keeping a distance from others. Those flipping meat on the grill said they are just happy to be outside.

In Robious Landing Park, people were gathered by the James River. Josh Neighbors said spirits were high and everyone was just excited to have the day to relax.

“It’s glad that we’re able to escape a little bit from the concerns,” Neighbors said. “Obviously — keep it in the back of your mind, but still able to be outside among other people enjoying this day and just enjoying the summer as well.”

A woman 8News spoke with said she was looking forward most to the fireworks at Chesterfield County Fairgrounds — starting at 9:15 p.m.

