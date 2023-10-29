CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fourth water supply is in the works on the Appomattox River that will supposedly provide enough water for Chesterfield County for the next 100 years.

The Appomattox River water supply is expected to help the county meet long-term water demands as the county’s population increases, according to Chesterfield County Department of Utilities’ Fiscal Year 2022 Performance Plan.

The plan further said the fourth water supply will offer “reliable, high quality raw water and be environmentally friendly.”

The facilities will be designed “with expansion in mind” and will initially be built for a withdrawal of 29.8 million gallons per day, according to Chesterfield County.

A spokesperson for the county said diversifying the water supply will provide redundancy and reduce pumping costs.