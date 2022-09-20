CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield’s annual festival featuring local food, artisans and artists is happening this weekend.

Guests are invited to attend the free event at Festival Park, located at 11801 Centre Street in Chester, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be music, arts and craft activities, food, as well as artisanal drinks from local vendors.

Free parking and a shuttle service will be available at the main campus of Thomas Dale High School starting at 9:30 a.m.

Visit the Chesterfest website to learn more about the event’s musical lineup and vendors.