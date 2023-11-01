CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting today, Chesterfield residents now have two additional options of where to drop off their recycling, free of charge, all seven days of the week.

As of Nov. 1, both the Southern and Northern Area Convenience Centers will be open and accepting recycling every day of the week. The locations of these centers are as follows:

Northern Area Convenience Center: 3200 Warbro Road

Southern Area Convenience Center: 6700 Landfill Drive

In addition to the above convenience centers, residents can also utilize free recycling services at seven county parks: Harry G. Daniel Park at Iron Bridge, R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks, Ettrick Park, Goyne Park, Irvin G. Horner Park, Huguenot Park and Rockwood Park. The centers are open for service from dawn to dusk.

A Chesterfield County resident throws recycling in drop off bin at the Southern Area Convenience Center.

A row of recycling bins at the Southern Area Convenience Center in Chesterfield County.

The opening of the seven-day recycling convenience centers and free community recycling at county parks came shortly after the County decided it would be switching to a subscription-based curbside recycling collection model where residents are now required to work directly with private companies for pick-up, similar to the trash service process.

“Since we’ve made the decision to go with using the private vendors for curbside recycling, we just wanted to give the community more chances to continue recycling,” Chesterfield’s Director of General Services, John Neal, previously told 8News.