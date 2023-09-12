CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents will be able to drop off timber and other debris for free disposal to help with cleaning up the aftermath of last week’s storms.

According to Chesterfield County, the fee will be waived at both the Northern and Southern Area Convenience Centers through Sunday, Sept. 24.

The County said it will allow residential debris only and all residents must follow the normal rules for the facilities, including only dropping off timber less than 16 inches in diameter and 8 feet long. The full list of acceptable items is available on Chesterfield County’s website.

Large debris in any right-of-way areas along or on roads will be collected by the Virginia Department of Transportation, which can be reported on the department’s website.