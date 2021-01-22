Free dental clinic for kids in Chesterfield on Feb. 3

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nexstar file photo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Attention Chesterfield parents! On Wednesday, February 3, the Bitty Bites Pediatric Dentistry will host a free ‘Give Kids a Smile Day‘ event to celebrate National Children’s Dental Health Month.

The free event includes, dental cleanings, education and fluoride treatments for local children. The event is open to children with or without insurance.

“Our goal is to provide a service that our community needs and to increase awareness for the importance of dental health while making a fun and memorable experience for kids,” Dr. Lindsey North, Bitty Bites Pediatric Dentistry owner said.

Due to COVID-19, appointments need to be scheduled in advance. Call or text 804-215-8600.

The Bitty Bites Pediatric Dentistry is located at 11600 Busy St., #101 in Chesterfield County. Spanish-speaking team members are on staff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events