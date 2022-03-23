CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In recent years, the time residents have to escape a fire in their home and the time firefighters have to respond and get it under control has decreased, according to Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Chief Loy Senter, making such incidents more dangerous and urgent than ever before.

8News sat down with Chief Senter on Wednesday, following a string of residential fires in the greater Richmond area in recent weeks.

“When you look at the overall trends, they tend to be going down in frequency, while it’s been a very busy month, so far, in March,” he said. “We’ve averaged, probably, a working fire in a structure every couple of days. But the seriousness of those fires seems to be increasing over time.”

Chief Senter said that 15-20 years ago, there might be about 10 minutes from the time a fire started until “flashover.”

“That’s basically when the contents of a room reach ignition temperature and the entire room bursts into flames,” he said.

However, recent studies show that, with the materials now used in many homes, flashover can happen sooner — within three to five minutes.

“Over the past year, year and a half, we’ve had some significant fires that have claimed the lives of residents,” Senter said. “We also are seeing instances where there’s more damage, and we’re seeing that we are less able to get the fire under control before it spreads beyond the room of origin.”

One such example of this was on Sunday during a house fire on St. Cecelia Drive, just off of Hull Street Road. Despite Chesterfield firefighters arriving on scene just four minutes after they received a 9-1-1 call and the fire being marked under control within 45 minutes, the home was heavily damaged, with massive flames and heavy smoke coming from the room.

In that case, fire officials on scene told 8News that they began attacking the flames from the interior of the house, but the intensity of the blaze forced them to pull back and adopt a defensive approach, dousing the exterior of the house.

“Our goal is to, from the time of the 9-1-1 call, is to have the first unit on scene in a more populated area of the county within seven minutes or less, 90% of the time,” Senter said. “So you’re already outside the window of when that fire has reached flashover stage, when it becomes most serious to our folks when they have to go inside and fight the fire.”

Chief Senter said that, over the years, the decrease in time that firefighters have to respond to a fire and time that those inside the structure have to get out is due to several factors, including home construction and layout.

“Open floor plans in some of the newer types of homes allows fire to spread more rapidly through a home,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of changes over a period of years where we’re using more lightweight materials, more synthetic materials, both in the construction of a residence, as well as furnishings, and those materials together produce hotter fires, they produce more toxic smoke, and they burn faster and [are] more of a threat to the occupants that live at home.”

Chief Senter said that certain higher-density developments can also be hazardous, as it may be easier for fire to spread from one building to the next.

“As communities continue to grow and your counties in the metropolitan areas, they are getting more densely populated, and the popularity of larger homes that are spaced much closer together, mixed-use developments — those bring people closer together and a lot of lightweight construction close together,” he said. “That can create some real challenges from a fire protection perspective.”

In order to combat the decreased time before flashover, Senter said that his department has worked to educate community members on fire prevention strategies. This includes having multiple working smoke alarms in buildings, and making sure that their batteries are checked every six months. He also said that Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is trying to educate the locality’s young students to formulate and practice and exit plan with their families.

“We have also been very proactive with code enforcement and development of good, modern codes that balances safety with economic realities. You could design the perfect house that would never catch on fire, and if it did, it wouldn’t spread,” Senter said. “But nobody could afford it, and so you have to have some balance there.”

The county has also implemented a relatively new computer-aided dispatch system, which allows the department to tailor a certain response based on different factors, such as the size and location of a structure.

“If we have an area of the county where the homes are beyond 4,000 square feet in size, for example, then we will send more units on the first alarm, as opposed to sending, maybe, three to five fire companies for the first alarm assignment, and then, once they get there, they call for more help,” Senter said. “If we can get that help rolling quickly, they can get there quicker and bring the incident under control much sooner.”

Despite these fires presenting more danger and greater urgency than in previous years, the fire chief said that his department has seen a decrease in the rate of structure fires. Instead, Senter said that they primarily respond to calls for EMS assistance. However, even with fewer structure fires, the rate of those being contained to the room of origin has decreased since Fiscal Year 2019, meaning that these blazes are spreading more rapidly.

Starting on Friday, fire officials said that they will be going to the neighborhood around where Sunday’s fire happened on St. Cecelia Drive to hand out fire prevention information. Chief Senter told 8News that prevention is paramount to saving lives, especially as the time from fire to flashover decreases.

“They burn hotter, they burn faster, and they produce more toxic smoke, and they can be very devastating,” he said. “It’s safe to say that every one of us would rather not have to respond on these fires and see the devastation that many families experience, particularly when a loved one is lost in a fire. So our message to the public is to please do everything that you can to prevent fires from occurring in your home.”