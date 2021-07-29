Fuel tanker crash shuts down portion of River Road in Chesterfield

A fuel tanker flipped on its side in a crash Thursday that has shut down the area of River Road between Bundle and North Ivey Mill road in Chesterfield. (photos courtesy of SGT Rollins’s Twitter page)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fuel tanker flipped on its side in a crash Thursday that has shut down the area of River Road between Bundle and North Ivey Mill road in Chesterfield.

According to a tweet from a Chesterfield police sergeant, the driver was sent to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening. A police spokesperson said the driver was moving west when he lost control of the tanker and went off the road.

The driver was issued a summons for reckless driving, police said.

A road closed sign blocks off drivers from the portion of River Road. (Photo: 8News’ Will McCue)

(Photo: 8News’ Will McCue)

(Photo: 8News’ Will McCue)

(Photo: 8News’ Will McCue)

Chesterfield fire Lt. Kenny Mitchell told 8News in an email that the truck was leaking diesel fuel but crews have since “stopped the leak and the situation is under control.”

Mitchell added that River Road will be closed for a few hours as crews clean up the crash.

Chesterfield fire is advising people to avoid the area. “The area of 12231 River Rd is shutdown. Please avoid the area until it reopens,” Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services wrote in a tweet Thursday.

