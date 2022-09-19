CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a fugitive.

According to police, 43-year-old Misael Jimenez-Vasquez — also known as Misail Jimenez-Vasquez — is wanted for felonious assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Jimenez-Vasquez is described by police as a 5-foot 6-inch tall Hispanic male, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He reportedly has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Jimenez-Vasquez’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.