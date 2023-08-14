CHESTERFIELD COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a 26-year-old fugitive.

Keaun Tyreak Baskerville, 26, is wanted for two instances of hit-and-runs, eluding police, obstruction of justice, assault on a law enforcement officer and drug possession, police said.

Police describe Baskerville as being a 6-foot-tall Black man who weighs 160 pounds. Baskerville has brown eyes and brown hair.

Keaun Tyreak Baskerville (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone who may have seen Baskerville or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.