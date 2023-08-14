CHESTERFIELD COUNTY Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding a 26-year-old fugitive.
Keaun Tyreak Baskerville, 26, is wanted for two instances of hit-and-runs, eluding police, obstruction of justice, assault on a law enforcement officer and drug possession, police said.
Police describe Baskerville as being a 6-foot-tall Black man who weighs 160 pounds. Baskerville has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone who may have seen Baskerville or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.