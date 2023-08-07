CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two fugitives.

Yoni Gonzalez, 42, is described as a 5-foot 6-inch tall white man and is wanted for indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, according to authorities. Gonzalez has brown eyes and black hair.

In addition, authorities said 36-year-old Sarah Lynn Shannon is wanted for grand larceny. Shannon is described as being a white woman and stands about 5 feet and 6 inches tall.

Yoni Gonzalez (Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Sarah Lynn Shannon (Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

Anyone who has seen either of the fugitives is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.