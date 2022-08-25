CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors approved a $20 million tax break to a proposed hotel and surf park complex.

The grant agreement passed Wednesday night on a 3-2 vote.

One board member said the hotel would benefit nearby attractions and compliment River City Sportsplex which sits across the street from where this project will go off Route 288.

Lake Adventures, LLC. is proposing a hotel, shopping space, artificial lake and surf park.

To read more about what the project entails, click BELOW: