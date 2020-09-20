GALLERY: Chesterfield police host National Night Out kick off event

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Families got the chance to hear live music and meet local police officers on Saturday at the Westchester Commons. The gathering marks the beginning of Chesterfield’s National Night Out celebrations.

Everyone was asked to social distance during the event to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Attendees tell 8News it was a good time and a good way to meet others.

National Night Out is Oct. 6.

