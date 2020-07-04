Garage camera catches bear digging through trash bin in Chesterfield driveway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield woman was in for a shock after she caught video of a bear in her driveway from her garage security camera on Friday evening.

The family was not home when the bear was in their driveway in the Bexley area near Rockwood Park and Hull Street Road.

Here, you can see the bear approach the trash bin and sniff it.

Garage camera catches bear in Chesterfield driveway

The bear soon let his curiosity take over and began to knock the trash can over and start looking for a snack inside.

Video shows bear messing with the trash can and knocking it over

The homeowner said she posted the video on Nextdoor so her neighbors could see where the bear had been — and said that several others had said they had seen a bear in the area before the video was posted.

The bear as apparently been putting his paws in other trash bins around the area as well.

LATEST HEADLINES: