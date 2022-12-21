CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in North Chesterfield continued to experience delays west on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

8News reported the delays yesterday after multiple drivers in the area reported that they were experiencing delays.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has now confirmed that the delays were the result of road work on Midlothian Turnpike west at the turn lane to North Pinetta Drive. According to the department, Columbia Gas is performing emergency repairs to a leak in the gas main.

The gas leak repair project began around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to VDOT. The road work required leak repairs, the excavation being refilled and the asphalt being placed.

A VDOT spokesperson said that another closure would occur — when temperatures allow — to mill and place the final ride surface.