Gelati Celesti celebrates Chesterfield store opening with 4-day event, free ice cream

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Local ice cream favorite Gelati Celesti is serving up free scoops of frozen cheer at the grand opening of their new Chesterfield location.

The Richmond-based company is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with events over four-days, beginning with the grand opening of a shop in Chesterfield’s Swift Creek area on July 16. The ribbon-cutting is the first of a four-day weekend event, that lasts through July 19.

Located at 13487 Hull Street Road, the Midlothian shop will gift customers a free scoop of the small-batch handcrafted ice cream. Free ice cream begins at 3 p.m.

“We know people are eager to get out and enjoy some normalcy after all the craziness we’ve been experiencing with COVID-19. And what better way than an over-the-top weekend of ice cream jubilation!” said Steve Rosser, owner and president of Gelati Celesti. “This year, we’re getting the party started early by opening our newest store in the Swift Creek Place Shopping Center.”

The four-day weekend event includes:

July 16: Swift Creek Grand Opening. Customers get a free scoop of ice cream from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. (Swift Creek store only).

July 17: Christmas in July. Four of Gelati Celesti’s most popular holiday flavors will be available while supplies last, including Peppermint, Pumpkin Gingersnap, Eggnog, and Cinnamon. Store hours are noon until 10 p.m.

July 18: Make it a Sundae Saturday. Customers get a free sundae upgrade with the purchase of any size serving of ice cream. Store hours are noon until 10 p.m.

July 19: National Ice Cream Day Giveaways & Raffle. Customers who stop and enjoy a scoop (or two) at regular prices can win all sorts of treats, including Gelati Celesti shirts and gift cards. Store hours are noon until 10 p.m.

Established in 1984, the dessert eatery has six stores in Richmond and one in Virginia Beach. National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 19.

