Gelati Celesti is coming to Chesterfield!

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Gelati Celesti will be opening their seventh location in Chesterfield this spring.

The RVA favorite announced Tuesday that the new location will be at Swift Creek Place on Hull Street.

“We’ve been hearing from customers for years that they want a Gelati Celesti in the Hull Street/ 288 corridor,” Gelati Celesti Owner Steve Rosser said.

The new store is set to open in April.

Gelati Celesti has six locations in the Richmond area and one in Virginia Beach. Their hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.