CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Time for you to show off your ink, Richmond! The weekend-long tattoo convention that began in 1988 is set to return later this year.

The Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton located at 1021 Kroger Center Blvd. from Friday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event will feature Ryan Ashley — Ink Master judge and internationally acclaimed tattoo artist — as an exclusive special guest.

“The Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival is a great convention for people to get up close and personal with so many incredible artists, witness amazing pieces happening live, and to just support the tattooing and arts community,” Ashley said. “Whether you’re into tattooing or just art in general, there’s a little piece of everything there for everyone and I’m just so excited to get back in the game and back into the tattoo world!”

(Photo: Ken Penn of Tattoo Yearbook, courtesy of the Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival)

Ryan Ashley will return as the festival’s headlining artist. (Courtesy of the Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival)

The festival will also showcase the latest trends and innovations in tattooing with a number of featured artists. In addition, there will be a number of attractions including daily tattoo competitions, artisan exhibitors, comedy competitions, kid-friendly activities and more.

“The Richmond Tattoo Festival is different because it’s an invite-only artist event. Only the best artists in the world attend,” said Jesse Smith, one of the co-hosts and a world-renowned tattoo artist in his own right. “Every year, we work to curate the entire festival experience so it’s even more special than the last year. We hope everyone will join us as we carry on important traditions for the national tattoo industry and spur economic growth here in our own community.”

For more details on the convention and a full list of the attending artists, visit the Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival website.